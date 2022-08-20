Search

20 Aug 2022

WATCH: Red letter day as Ukraine grain shipment docks in Limerick

Reporter:

Nick Rabbitts

20 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

nick@limerickleader.ie

IT'S BEEN a significant day in Limerick as tens of thousands of tonnes of corn arrived in a move which is hoped will aid the global food supply crisis.

This afternoon, Foynes Port welcomed the Panamanian ship the Navi Star which brought 33,000 tonnes of grain from Ukraine.

It follows an international agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey to facilitate the export of the material and other goods from the war-hit nation.

Below, the ship docked in Foynes Port. Picture: Liam Burke/Press22

The Navi Star was one of the first to successfully depart from the Port of Odessa in Ukraine after agreement was reached to clear the Russian blockade following months of negotiations.

The Ukrainian Ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerasko was on hand to met the crew upon its arrival into Foynes.

Inspirational Limerick girl to raise awareness of anxiety and mental health issues

"Of course I am happy that Ireland is among the first countries to receive Ukrainian grain export. It's great we've been unblocked for a month following the Russian blockade. This will contribute to the complete removal of the food crisis from the global agenda, so it's very important for all of us, and Ukraine of course, as it demonstrates Ukraine is a reliable partner and a reliable global grain exporter and food supplier," she said.

"The market is stabilising."

The shipment was delivered to Ireland on behalf of the Irish grain and feed company R and H Hall.

The cargo will be discharged into storage before subsequent collection by customers in the coming weeks.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media