Search

20 Aug 2022

WATCH: Thousands in attendance as Limerick's Cappamore Show makes welcome return

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan and Nick Rabbitts

20 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THERE was a hive of activity outside Cappamore today as the village's show made a welcome return for the first time this decade!

For the last two years, the popular event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place.

But it appeared people were making up for lost time, as thousands descended on the townland of Ballyvoreen where the show took place.

From a chance to have your picture taken with the Liam MacCarthy cup, the opportunity to pet some cute animals - or by the same token, enter your dog or cow into a show, the activities were thick on the ground.

Bright weather on the whole gave the public an even greater incentive to come out, with only a passing shower interrupting proceedings for a short time.

Enforcement notices served on developer of housing estate in Limerick village

Cappamore Show secretary John Hassett, on whose land it took place was delighted.

Speaking during the day, he said: "We have great weather in Cappamore today. The sun is shining, the ground is good, the place is mobbed, and there is lots for people to see. Everyone is having a great time here and in really good form. It's great to be back, and it's great for all the people who have gone before us to see the Cappamore Show is still going and community spirit is still alive in East Limerick!"

For more pictures and reaction to the Cappamore Show, please continue to follow www.LimerickLive.ie and the Limerick Leader weekend print edition, out on Wednesday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media