21 Aug 2022

WATCH: Catherine FitzGerald and actor Dominic West welcome 1,000 visitors to their Limerick home

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

21 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

CATHERINE FitzGerald and her husband, actor Dominic West welcomed close to 1,000 people to their County Limerick home as part of an open day this Sunday.

From noon to 6pm hundreds of visitors enjoyed a tour of Glin Castle and its exquisite gardens.

It is the first time since Covid-19 that the annual tour could take place. 

“We have really loved sharing all of this with everybody today,” said Catherine who grew up in Glin Castle as daughter of the 29th Knight of Glin.

In 2010 Catherine married British actor Dominic West on the grounds of the castle. Dominic, who famously played Detective Jimmy McNulty in the TV series The Wire, brought a train of glamour in his party of co-stars and famous friends.

Dominic is set to star as Prince Charles in the highly anticipated fifth season of the hit Netflix show The Crown while Catherine and Dominic’s teenage son Senan has been cast as a slightly older Prince William.

Catherine is a renowned landscape designer and gardener.

Munster and Ireland rugby king enjoys a castle wedding with his Welsh princess

The family are based for much of the year in the UK and often return to Ireland to spend time with family and friends in Glin when the children are on their school holidays.

Glin Castle, which is said to have a window for every day of the year, has been in the family of the Knights of Glin since the early 13th century. 

See the Limerick Leader paper out on Wednesday for photos from the open day

