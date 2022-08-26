Search

26 Aug 2022

WATCH: Celebrations on campus as new UL graduates conferred

Cian Ó Broin

26 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

THERE WERE celebratory scenes at the University of Limerick this week as 3,300 new graduates received their official parchments at the 2022 Autumn Conferring Ceremonies.

Smiling families, candid camera moments and warm loving embraces echoed around the University Concert Hall as graduates from all walks of university life donned both cap and gown to celebrate.

Three ladies, Joanna O’ Connor from Newcastle West, Pamela Brooks from Ennis and Gina Power from Meelick, graduating together, said that they will look back at their time in UL “very positively.”

“It was a great experience. Even though we did our course online over two years, we built up great relationships with our classmates. We had great fun,” they told the Limerick Leader.

On Monday, the first batch of students in Ireland to graduate with Masters level apprenticeships were conferred, with Minister of State for Skills and Further Education Niall Collins TD present to meet and congratulate them.

Monday and Tuesday saw the Faculty of Science and Engineering as well as the Faculty of Education and Health Sciences present graduates with their scrolls.

Four science sisters graduate from same University of Limerick course

Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and Kemmy Business School students stepped on stage on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

In her conferring address, UL President, Professor Kerstin Mey told the new UL graduates that the ceremonies are “a hugely important part of your learning journey”.

She characterised the UL educational journey as “exciting, challenging and including a great deal of effort and commitment.”

“Today you are celebrating the fact that you have excelled academically and all while we faced some of the darkest and most challenging days in recent history,” her address began.

She encouraged those receiving their degree papers to head out into the world to become leaders, pioneers and entrepreneurs that will “drive societal change for the better.”

“Some of you will be the disruptors in asking how we do things differently, but all of you will be capable of meeting the challenges ahead.

“Today closes one chapter of your life, while also opening the pages for new beginnings," she concluded.

