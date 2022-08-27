WATCH: Hundreds turn out in Limerick village for All-Ireland homecoming celebrations

FORTY-one days after Declan Hannon lifted the Liam MacCarthy cup for the fourth time, he presented it to hundreds of fans and supporters at Patrickswell GAA club.

County board chairman John Cregan was also on hand for the homecoming celebrations this Saturday night - the first to take place in the village since 2018.

The event also marked the official launch of Patrickswell GAA's ambitious development plans and those who attended the family-friendly celebrations were even treated to burgers which were served up by hurler of-the-year contender Diarmuid Byrnes.

"Tonight is all about the number three," exclaimed RTÉ journalist Petula Martyn who was the MC for the special night.

"Limerick is celebrating winning three All-Ireland hurling finals in a row and Patrickswell is celebrating having three of the finest hurlers on the Limerick senior hurling team," she added as she introduced several hurling heroes onto the specially-erected stage.

In addition to Declan Hannon, Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane and Diarmuid Byrnes, Adare's Ronan Connolly, Barry Hennessy of Kilmallock, Limerick Liaison officer Conor McCarthy and kitman Ger O'Connell also received a warm welcome from the huge crowd.

The star attractions were, as expected, Cian Lynch, Diarmuid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane, who all spoke highly of Patrickswell GAA club and the local community.

Following the formalities, which ended just after 9pm, the Liam MacCarthy Cup was in high demand inside the astro-turf pitch as hundreds of men, women and children queued to get their hands on (and selfies with) the precious silverware.

"It's been a super night - it was all about a celebration of our players involved with Limerick. We are super proud of them, they are huge ambassadors for our club and we are delighted to be able to bring them back here to the club and to introduce them to all our members and the winder community," said John McDermott, chairman of Patrickswell GAA club.