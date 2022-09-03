WATCH: Frontline agencies parade in Limerick to mark National Services Day

SIRENS blared and blue lights flashed across Limerick city centre this afternoon as hundreds of frontline workers and volunteers took part in a parade to mark National Services Day.

It was the first time the event was staged since Covid-19 and it was also the first time a parade has taken place in Limerick.

Agencies including the National Ambulance Service, Limerick Fire and Rescue, An Garda Siochana, The Irish Coastguard, Limerick Civil Defence, Order Of Malta, Irish Red Cross, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, Limerick Suicide Watch, UL Hospitals, Limerick Marine Search and Rescue, the Customs Service and Limerick Treaty Suicide Prevention all took part.

The Limerick parade was organised by Seán Horgan who works as a paramedic supervisor for the National Ambulance Service in County Clare.

"It's a day of remembrance and a day of celebration for all frontline, voluntary and emergency and security services within the State. It's our first year having it in Limerick and what we are trying to achieve is to give and opportunity to the public to see us when we are not in an emergency," he told Limerick Live.

"When we meet each other, it's always on an emergency call so it's also an opportunity for us to link in with the other services at a time when we are not on an emergency call," he added.

Inspector Padraig Sutton, who is attached to Henry Street garda station, says National Services Day is an important event.

"It's an absolute pleasure for us to be involved in this parade, we ae here to support all the emergency services who are so good to us during the course of the year. The voluntary organisations and agencies do fantastic work and we see it when we need assistance and they come to our aid - they are there, they have the equipment and they are excellent," he said.

This afternoon's parade left Barrington Street shortly after 2pm before making it's way through the city centre.

There was also a fly-over by Rescue 115 - the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter - as the parade made it's way around Arthur's Quay Park.