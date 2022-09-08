BREAKING: Planning application lodged for new garda station in Limerick town

A PLANNING application has been submitted seeking permission to build a new garda station in Newcastle West - two years after the previous station closed.

The Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee TD, is visiting the county town this Thursday to mark the progression of the multimillion euro project.

The Office of Public Works, which will oversee the development, has announced a planning application has been submitted to Limerick City and County Council.

It seeks permission for the demolition of the previous garda station and the construction of a new district headquarters.

The new HQ will consist of a 1,151 m2 three-storey building on a site measuring around 0.1651 hectares. It will replace the old garda station on the site and will provide the operational, functional and accommodation requirements demanded by the new garda operational model.

Speaking in Newcastle West, Minister McEntee commented: “I am delighted that the wheels have been set in motion for the construction of this new garda station in Newcastle West. The construction of a new garda station is such an important development for policing in Newcastle West and the wider area. Once completed, the station will provide a modern fit-for-purpose facility for garda members and staff, further enhancing the service provided to the local communities”.

Minister of State, Patrick O’Donovan, who grew up near the garda station added: “I am delighted to announce the lodgment of the planning application which shows our commitment to this programme of planned construction for a new purpose built district garda HQ in Newcastle West. Once completed, this building will enhance the public presence in the town while facilitating the policing infrastructure capacity for the region and the surrounding areas.”

The design proposal for the new garda station is of a three-storey brick building located to the front of the site maximising the secure yard to the rear.

The main volume of the building is set back from the street, with a single-storey pavilion placed to the front presenting a welcoming and accessible entrance for the public.

The choice of brick reflects the material palette of other public buildings in Newcastle West, with the new façade to the street reflecting the civic nature of a garda station.

The project when completed will provide a new public entrance that is accessible to all, incorporates new facilities for the Gardaí and is befitting of the station’s new status in the region and nationwide.