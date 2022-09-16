Search

16 Sept 2022

WATCH: Taoiseach reveals the three Limerick hurlers he would buy for Cork 'in transfer market'

Reporter:

Frances Watkins & Cian Ó Broin

16 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin praised the "superb" Limerick hurlers during his visit to the Limerick Leader office this Friday. 

Mr Martin visited the newspaper's office on Glentworth Street in Limerick city to meet the staff.  

Earlier in the afternoon, An Taoiseach visited Johnson & Johnson, who have just announced the creation of 80 new jobs at their facility in Castletroy. Mr Martin said his visits to Limerick are often to celebrate expansion and investment. 

He also officially opened a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for a ground-breaking clinical stage gene therapy company in Shannon earlier in the day. 

MeiraGTx Holdings formally unveiled its GMP manufacturing facility in Shannon this Friday. 

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Mr Martin said the Mid-West is doing well and will continue growing thanks to infrastructure such as the Adare Bypass and the new road to Foynes.

"It is very important to bring connectivity to Foynes which we think, in the future, will have big potential for off-shore wind energy.

Hundreds of jobs created as manufacturing facility opens in Shannon

"Also, Adare is a beautiful village from a tourist perspective, so it is important to get that bypass done. We want to drive on with it".

The Cork man also took time to praise the All-Ireland winning Limerick hurling team and revealed which of the lads he would purchase for the Rebels in a hypothetical transfer market. 

"I would have to say Aaron Gillane as he is related to my Chief of Staff! But then there is Gearoid Hegarty and Cian Lynch as well, there are a few there. They are a superb team."

We will have more from the Taoiseach's visit including his thoughts on Fianna Fail's representation in Limerick, the overcrowding situation in University Hospital Limerick and the Mid-West growing as a hub for industry. 

