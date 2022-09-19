Plans revealed for new Film and Digital Media Centre of Excellence in Limerick

WORK is underway to develop and open a new Film and Digital Media Centre of Excellence in Limerick.

Funding for the project, totaling €4.9m, was announced this Monday at Limerick College of Further Education’s campus on Mulgrave Street in the city which is run by the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.



The funding is part of 13 projects in the first tranche of capital investment under the government's Further Education and Training (FET) Strategic Infrastructure Upgrade Fund (SIUF).



The SIUF investment is a larger programme of capital investment being carried out across the FET sector which will total at least €50 million across the country.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris, who visited the site of new centre of excellence, welcomed the announcement of funding.



“Earlier this year, while visiting Limerick, I announced the purchase of a property by LCETB at Mulgrave Street,” Minister Harris said.

“I am pleased to announce that LCETB has received approval in principle to upgrade that building and to create a new Film & Digital Media Centre of Excellence."

A great morning in Co Limerick as we announced the establishment of a Digital Media and Film Centre of Excellence.

Good news for the Mid-West.

Next stop, Tipperary! pic.twitter.com/IM4YQaIaOI

— Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 19, 2022

“This will allow the LCETB to strengthen the links that already exist with Film in Limerick and local industries, as a leading provider of film and digital media education and training in the Mid-West region. This is a key milestone in the strategic development of further education provision in the region,” the minister added.



When open, the Centre of Excellence is anticipated to accommodate up to 250 specific course learners across several fields such as Film and TV production, Music Technology, Photography and Digital Media.

“I want to acknowledge the work of LCETB in getting us to this stage. This investment announced today demonstrates their ongoing commitment to strengthening FET provision in Limerick and surrounding regions,” Minister Harris said.