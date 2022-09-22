WATCH: Limerick people out and about at the National Ploughing championships

IT'S the final day of the 91st National Ploughing Championships which are taking place, for the first time since 2019, at Ratheniska in County Laois.

More than 200,000 people attended the event on Tuesday and Wednesday and tens of thousands more, including students from several schools across Limerick, are in attendance this Thursday despite a wet start to the day.

There has been a significant Limerick presence in Ratheniska all week including farmers, exhibitors and members of the public enjoying a day out.

From the Tik Tok house and fashion shows to heavy agricultural machinery, there is something on offer for everyone at the National Ploughing Championships and the buzz and atmosphere across the 900-acre site has been incredible all week.

On Wednesday, 115,500 people passed through the gates of the massive site - a record attendance for a single day.

Limerick Live has had a team on the ground since Tuesday and our reporter Frances Watkins has been speaking to a number of Limerick people who travelled - some for the first time!