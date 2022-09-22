Limerick hurling manager cuts ribbon on a Beacon of healthcare

LIMERICK'S most advanced private cardiology, diagnostic imaging and health screening centre, Beacon Limerick, was officially opened this Thursday afternoon by John Kiely.

Believe it or not this is the first time the Limerick hurling manager has been invited to open anything!

"It’s a very exciting day for the county as Beacon Limerick officially opens its doors. From doing a tour of the modern and spacious clinic and speaking with the consultants, it’s fantastic to hear about the proactive approach to healthcare being offered through the HealthCheck screening service, and to see the huge investment in healthcare technology," said Mr Kiely.

Michael Cullen, CEO of Beacon Hospital, said they were delighted to officially open Beacon Limerick.

"The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art modern medical and surgical equipment. Our consultants, nurses, radiographers, physiologists and administrative staff are top of their field and will bring leading patient care to the people of Limerick and the Mid-West," said Mr Cullen.

This marks a significant milestone for Beacon Hospital as we continue to invest and expand in both our Dublin campus and our regional satellite clinics, with Beacon Limerick a key part of our future.”

Beacon Hospital, located at Barrington Street in the city, is renowned for its dedicated teams of highly skilled medical professionals, and its world leading technologies and equipment.

The new satellite clinic offers state-of-the-art healthcare services including a comprehensive cardiology service, diagnostic radiology, vascular services, HealthCheck, endocrinology and a minor surgical day unit.

The Team of consultant cardiologists at Beacon Limerick provide comprehensive cardiac consultation and diagnostics services including, ECG, echocardiograms, stress ECG, pacemaker checks and holter monitoring.

Beacon Limerick offers an extensive diagnostic imaging service using the most technologically advanced radiology equipment in Ireland. It is run by a team of experienced Limerick-based consultant radiologists and radiographers offering cardiac CT (only centre in the Mid-West), general CT, ultrasounds, DEXA Scans, vascular scanning and x-rays.

Additionally, Beacon Limerick’s HealthCheck offers a premier health screening service enabling patients to take a proactive approach to their health in order to help identify and make any changes necessary to stay well.

See next week's Limerick Leader newspaper for more coverage, including interviews with Professor Tom Kiernan, Beacon Limerick clinical director, and John Kiely