Search

22 Sept 2022

Limerick hurling manager cuts ribbon on a Beacon of healthcare

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan & Cian O Broin

22 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S most advanced private cardiology, diagnostic imaging and health screening centre, Beacon Limerick, was officially opened this Thursday afternoon by John Kiely.

Believe it or not this is the first time the Limerick hurling manager has been invited to open anything!

"It’s a very exciting day for the county as Beacon Limerick officially opens its doors. From doing a tour of the modern and spacious clinic and speaking with the consultants, it’s fantastic to hear about the proactive approach to healthcare being offered through the HealthCheck screening service, and to see the huge investment in healthcare technology," said Mr Kiely.

Michael Cullen, CEO of Beacon Hospital, said they were delighted to officially open Beacon Limerick.

"The clinic is equipped with state-of-the-art modern medical and surgical equipment. Our consultants, nurses, radiographers, physiologists and administrative staff are top of their field and will bring leading patient care to the people of Limerick and the Mid-West," said Mr Cullen.

 

This marks a significant milestone for Beacon Hospital as we continue to invest and expand in both our Dublin campus and our regional satellite clinics, with Beacon Limerick a key part of our future.”

Beacon Hospital, located at Barrington Street in the city, is renowned for its dedicated teams of highly skilled medical professionals, and its world leading technologies and equipment.

The new satellite clinic offers state-of-the-art healthcare services including a comprehensive cardiology service, diagnostic radiology, vascular services, HealthCheck, endocrinology and a minor surgical day unit.

The Team of consultant cardiologists at Beacon Limerick provide comprehensive cardiac consultation and diagnostics services including, ECG, echocardiograms, stress ECG, pacemaker checks and holter monitoring.

Beacon Limerick offers an extensive diagnostic imaging service using the most technologically advanced radiology equipment in Ireland. It is run by a team of experienced Limerick-based consultant radiologists and radiographers offering cardiac CT (only centre in the Mid-West), general CT, ultrasounds, DEXA Scans, vascular scanning and x-rays.

Additionally, Beacon Limerick’s HealthCheck offers a premier health screening service enabling patients to take a proactive approach to their health in order to help identify and make any changes necessary to stay well.

See next week's Limerick Leader newspaper for more coverage, including interviews with Professor Tom Kiernan, Beacon Limerick clinical director, and John Kiely

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media