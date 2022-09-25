Locals of Limerick town welcome over 100 Ukrainian refugees to community

NESTLED in the heart of a community in south east Limerick, an old convent has been given a new lease of life thanks to its new residents from Ukraine.

Over the last few months, rumours had started to spread throughout the locality in Bruff that it would soon be playing host to refugees from the war-torn country.

As can often happen with news of change, some people had a sense of unease about their new neighbours and how they would settle into the rural town.

However, just a few weeks later, that unease is beginning to subside as the 140 residents at the Bruff Accommodation Centre adjust to their new lives.

Some have found work in Limerick city, others are helping with the renovation of the old FCJ convent and a handful have taken on roles within the centre to help their fellow countrymen and women adjust to their new life.

One of these is Karyna Airabetova, a refugee who is now working in the centre as a translator and general assistant.

“I am here to help make their lives a little bit easier. I am hoping to start a club to help them to learn English. I am not a professional teacher but I have a degree in psychology and I know a bit about education.

“The people in the town have been really friendly. They always wave and say hello when I pass them in the street so it has been nice”.

The FCJ closed its doors in June 2012 before reopening as The Kennedy Rooms in May 2019 with Ireland's first non-alcoholic pub.

After only being open for nine months, the premises closed down due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Limerick FC acquired the building and grounds in 2014 and renamed it the Kirby O’Sullivan Sports, Social and Business Park.

A large number of residents are eager to put the skills they learned in their homeland to good use here. Doctors, dentists, plumbers, artists and nurses are just some of the occupations of those who now call Bruff their home.

The Resident Support Team is working to get these residents on pathways to try and source work for them.

In March of this year, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant was taken over by Russian forces and is now under their control.

One of the workers at the plant, Oleksii Priadka, came to Ireland in July and now finds himself in Bruff looking for a new career path.

“In Ukraine I had my own house, my job and my family. Now I am here. I learned English in school but I have forgotten it so now I am learning it again so I can get a job.

“Ireland is a good country with good people. They are kind, friendly and always trying to help”.

Paul Walsh is the general manager of a number of accommodation centres including the one in Bruff. He has been meeting with local groups to try and open lines of communication between the centre and the community.

“We have met with different bodies and we have shown the local community council around. They aired their concerns with us and one of our residents gave them an insight into the centre.

“The general feeling is that we all want to make this work for everybody, for the residents and the community.

“We discussed different ways to help bring them together including culture nights and events to help them meet.

“We are also encouraging people to call in and have a coffee or a game of pool with the residents. These things will grow organically”.

Just days after the first residents had moved in, rumours started to spread that they had been engaging in anti-social behaviour in the village.

However, Paul said no reports have been made to the gardai and there is no truth to the reports - it was simply a rumour that got out of hand.

“There is always going to be a small proportion of people who are opposed to these things. But we are engaging with those who want to make this work.

“The local council are working with us to make life easier for the locals and the residents”.

One of the Bruff locals who met with Paul to discuss concerns was Tom Bulfin, PRO for the Bruff, Grange, Meanus Community Council.

Mr Bulfin says that this is a new experience for everyone involved and the more communication there is the better.

“We are only now starting to see them interact with the community, we are making small steps but they will make this a success.

“We thought it would be families and young children that would be staying here but that hasn't happened which caused a bit of trepidation.

“However, now that we have gotten to know these people, we see them in the street and we chat to them, that trepidation is disappearing”.

Local Independent councillor Brigid Teefy said that the town will do their best to help the refugees settle in.

“This is all new to everybody and it happened very quickly. We had a great meeting with Paul and he gave us some more clarity, which was needed.

“Going forward, a lot of these people will be getting employment and bringing new skills to the table which will be a massive benefit to both sides”.

While working to integrate the refugees into communities, Paul has been visiting schools to discuss the arrival of people fleeing from war.

“I asked one class if they knew what xenophobia was and all their hands shot up. They said it was 'fear of foreigners'.

“Then I asked them if they knew what the opposite of that word was, and no one did. It is xenophilia, which is to show appreciation of foreign cultures.

“It is very sad that those words are beside each other in the dictionary but people only know one of them.

“That is why we are trying to build a relationship between the Ukrainians and the locals in Bruff, to help everyone, and to build mutual respect and appreciation”.