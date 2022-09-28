WATCH: Limerick people react to Budget 2023

LIMERICK people have been reacting to some of the key announcements from Budget 2023.
The Budget took place yesterday, Tuesday afternoon in Dáil Éireann.
The day to day changes we can expect to see over the next year were announced by Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.
Households gaining electricity credits totalling €600 over the next three billing months in November, January and March was one of the biggest highlights from the Budget.
Limerick Live took to the streets of Limerick to get the reaction from the general public.
The reaction was mostly mixed as some people welcomed the changes and others felt that not enough has been changed.
