29 Sept 2022

Cups overflow with charitable support for Limerick care centre event

Frances Watkins

29 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

OVER A hundred people gathered in Limerick last Thursday for a special event to thank volunteers for their dedication to the Milford Care Centre Hospice Fair.

A number of coffee mornings took place across the country to raise money for hospices; however, one event hosted in the Castletroy Park Hotel was very special.

The event in Castletroy celebrated all the volunteers who have given up their time for the Milford Hospice Fair.

The coffee morning was the first in-person event since 2019 with old friends being reunited for the first time in nearly three years.

It was an opportunity for family, friends, colleagues and the community to meet and help raise vital funds for the services at Milford Hospice.

Among the coffee morning attendees were Milford Care Centre volunteers, all of whom have contributed greatly to the centre over the years, but played a special role in the Harvest Fair fundraiser which ran for 34 years.

One of the volunteers was Eileen Cooke, who has been involved in the fair since the very beginning. The 93 year-old said it is a great opportunity to get involved in the community and to meet new people.

Speaking at the event in Castletroy, Milford Care Centre’s CEO, Mary O’Brien said: "Today is about celebrating you, our volunteers.

"I would like to offer a heartfelt thank you for all your hard work and dedication over the years.

"Milford is what it is today as a result of the generosity of our volunteers and their deep commitment to the centre.

"I would like to thank local businesses throughout Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary, the University of Limerick for hosting the Harvest Fair, An Garda Síochána and Civil Defence, the Sisters from the Little Company of Mary and the Milford Care Centre’s remarkable staff, and especially the fundraising department for organising the fundraising events".

