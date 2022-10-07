Minister for Education officially opens 'truly spectacular' school campus in Limerick village

THE Minister for Education Norma Foley has officially opened the state-of-the art Colaiste Chiarain campus on the outskirts of Croom village.

Minister Foley, who spent a number of hours in the school this Friday, has described the building and surrounding campus as "truly spectacular" and a "twenty-first century facility at its very best".

Construction of the €20million school campus commenced in October 2018 at a 22-acre greenfield site and the project, despite Covid-19, was completed on schedule and on budget with the school community moving on campus in March and April 2021.

During her visit, Minister Foley, who met with students, teachers, parents and members of the school community, toured the state-of-art building to see first hand some of the facilities and technology which is available to students.

"What a fantastic welcome I received this morning from students all along the most impressive avenue as I was coming in; a very generous welcome. The students were very happy to chat and to showcase their school today, and that speaks volumes. I am always particularly impressed when a school has confidence to put their students to the front. It was a great pleasure to speak with the president and vice-presidents of the student council, Sasha, Petr and Grace. A school that has the confidence to allow the students to do the talking, the students to be the ambassadors, the students to lead the way, then that’s a school that knows it’s doing a good job," she commented.

Thank you most sincerely to Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD @NormaFoleyTD1 for joining us today. We are so grateful for the time and genuine engagement you afforded our students, staff and guests today. Thank you from team @colaiste @LCETBSchools @Limerick_Leader pic.twitter.com/zl1ebRyzcL — Gerard O'Sullivan (@gosullivan) October 7, 2022

George O’Callaghan, Chief Executive of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, said the official opening is a very significant day in the life of the school.

"Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board is justifiably proud of Coláiste Chiaráin for the excellence of the teaching and learning that takes place here. I would like to commend the teachers, staff, students, parents and the entire school community for their hard work and commitment over the years. This new building stands as a testimony to that educational tradition and will serve to enhance that education for the next generations of that community," he said.

. @NormaFoleyTD1 received a warm welcome as she arrived at @colaiste to perform the official opening of the school's new campus on the outskirts of Croom ( via @DHurleyLL) pic.twitter.com/IbswwCwoy5 — Limerick Leader / Limerick Live (@Limerick_Leader) October 7, 2022

The state-of-the-art community college campus comprises of an almost 10,000m² two-storey building, with 50 classrooms, a dedicated Special Education Needs hub, PE and GP halls, a fitness suite, and dressing rooms.

There are six external ball courts, three playing pitches, and extensive parking and set-down areas.

During his speech at this Friday's opening ceremony, Gerard O’Sullivan, Principal, said: “Sitting in this wonderful building, we are grateful to all who have been part of the delivery of our new school campus and we are equally grateful to welcome all present who continue to work with us to provide opportunities and support for our staff and students.”