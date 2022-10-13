Search

13 Oct 2022

Minister for Health turns sod on new 96 bed-block at University Hospital Limerick

Frances Fitzpatrick

13 Oct 2022 4:33 PM

frances.fitzpatrick@limerickleader.ie

STEPHEN DONELLY, Minister for Health officially turned the sod on the new 96-bed block at University Hospital Limerick on Thursday. 

The new 9,800 square-metre block will be built over the existing Emergency Department and Dialysis Unit and will consist of 96 en-suite single rooms over four floors.

Approximately half of the beds will be new beds for inpatients while the remainder will be replacement beds allowing the hospital to close or refurbish some of the more outdated inpatient accommodation.

Speaking in Limerick as he broke ground on the development, Minister Donnelly said: "This new, state of the art extension represents a significant and much needed development for University Hospital Limerick and, more importantly, for the people of Limerick and the Mid-West.

"It also again underlines this Government’s commitment to investing in modern, fit-for-purpose infrastructure that is critically important for the delivery of high quality, safe care across our health service."

When asked what would be done to help alleviate pressure on the hospital in the short term, Mr Donnelly said a number of healthcare professionals were being recruited for a variety of roles.

Limerick students walk-out of lectures amid accommodation crisis

John Sisk & Son has been appointed as the main contractor for the project with construction expected to take two years with a total capital investment of in excess of €90 million.

During his visit, Minister Donnelly also officially opened a number of new developments that have recently opened at UHL and which have improved the patient experience and work environment.

Professor Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group, said: "Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have been supported by government and the HSE in opening 98 inpatient beds and 10 new critical care beds at UHL.

"This new single-room capacity has dramatically improved our ability to isolate patients and to protect many of the most vulnerable through the worst of the crisis.

"This year, we are on course to see a record number of patients presenting to our Emergency Department. As the population grows and rapidly ages, demand continues to outstrip capacity.

"We continue to work with the HSE nationally and with community colleagues on internal processes, on integrated care pathways and on hospital avoidance measures. But increasing capacity is fundamental to resolving chronic overcrowding at UHL".

Minister Donnelly also met with patients and staff in the Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit and held meetings with senior hospital management and with non-consultant hospital doctors.

