WATCH: Locals turn out in force to support conservation works in Limerick village

ONE LIMERICK village turned out in force to mark the completion of conservation works to its historic graveyard.

Minister-of-State with responsibility for Office of Public Works Patrick O' Donovan hosted the event, which saw the conclusion of three-years worth of works by Ballingarry Development Association in County Limerick.

The works, conducted by volunteer groups and funded by the Heritage Council and Limerick City and County Council, included undergrowth clearance, as well as conservation works to the McCarthy Mausoleum and the Monckto Vault.

The funding was secured for "at risk structures" located in the graveyard at the heart of the village.

Emer O' Regan, Chairperson of Ballingarry Development Association said: "A lot of people think these structures were built for high wealth individuals but when we look at them we see the craftsmen who built them, the tradesmen, the young boys paddling mortar."

She described the monuments in the graveyard as "important for the ordinary people who are often unsung in these cases" and that for those reasons, the village decided to mark the occasion.

The event was attended by dozens of locals, several councillors from the Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District, as well as Richard O' Donoghue TD and classes from the local primary school, Scoil Chríost an Slánaitheoir.

Pupils were informed by the development association about the importance of family heritage in their community.

Emer spoke of one lady at the event, who is 82-years-old, stating that her great-grandfather is buried in the graveyard. He was the man who put the steeple on the top of the village's catholic church when it was being built in the 1800s.

"Family heritage links in this community go back a very long way and we are delighted to celebrate and make it accessible to people," she told Limerick Live last Friday afternoon.

One local stone mason, Aaron Condon, who lives one street up from the graveyard in the village, was responsible for the conservation works.

"The place was in complete disrepair when we started. All the cut stone from the top of the monument was on the ground and everything was overgrown," he said.

He outlined that the works on the McCarthy mausoleum, which took five weeks, was done using its traditional mortar, which had fallen from the roof.

"We are very happy with the finished product. It will stand for at least another 200 years," he concluded.