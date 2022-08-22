WATCH: Aisling O'Donovan's interview on RTÉ for the 2022 Rose of Tralee

Tipperary Rose Aisling O'Donovan was a huge hit as she appeared on night one of RTÉ's coverage of the Rose of Tralee Festival.
27-year-old Aisling O'Donovan from Fethard is a secondary school teacher and assistant principal.
She was the second Rose out on the first night on Monday.
Check out part of her interview with host Dáithí Ó Sé above
