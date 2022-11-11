Search

11 Nov 2022

VIDEO: Five things that happened in Tipperary this week

Shannon Sweeney

11 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Here are five things that happened in Tipperary this week.

1. Templemore Garda College pool to reopen to the community

Local TDs and the gardai announced that the Templemore Garda college pool would reopen to the schools and recruits.

While some have said this opening will the restoration of the Friday night swimming lessons, the We Just Want to Swim campaign remain concerned.

2. CHOOSE RESPECT: ‘We are encouraging more people to put their hand up’

A group of businesses, schools and sports clubs launched a community anti-harassment campaign in Nenagh.

The Choose Respect campaign asks people to act when they see harassment in public.

3. Tipperary’s water supply 'is in chaos and needs urgent addressing', says TD

TD Mattie McGrath has said that the Tipperary water system is in chaos.

Citing constant boil water notices, the deputy criticised Irish Water for lack of investment in the county.

4. Well known Thurles man William Hayes publishes his first book of poetry

Thurles man William Hayes published his book of poetry,
A Time of Bliss.

He told the Tipperarylive all about the process.

5. Puckaun refugee housing proposal off the table

A plan to move 70 refugees to the small village of Puckane was abandoned this week.

Labour TD Alan Kelly said the plan was unworkable.

