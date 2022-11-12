WATCH: 12-year-old Tipperary girl gets Maths exam results live on Late Late Show

Watch the moment 12-year-old Cara Darmody gets her Maths exam results live on the Late Late Show.
The Tipperary carer and the youngest person to sit the Junior Cert, Cara, was told what her Junior Cert Maths results were by her school principal, Brid Quinlivan, live in the Late Late Show studio on Friday night.
Cara sat her Junior Cert Maths exam last June, to raise funds for therapy services for children with special needs.
She got an incredible 97% in the exam.
Cara, whose brothers Neil (9) and John (5) are both severely autistic, is a tireless worker in advocating for better services for autistic children nationally.
The exam result will now propel her forward to sit next year’s Leaving Certificate Maths exam while only in Sixth Class in Ardfinnan National School.
