WATCH: Durrow National School pays stunning tribute to Ashling Murphy

The staff and students at Durrow National School where Ashling Murphy have remembered her with a beautiful video tribute.
Ashling was murdered while out for a jog on the Grand Canal in Tullamore just hours after leaving her classroom in Durrow where she was a much-loved teacher and colleague.
The school has put together a montage of Ashling playing her beloved fiddle along with photographs and tributes to her.
You can watch the beautiful tribute above.
May Ashling rest in peace.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.