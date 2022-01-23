WATCH: Man arrested after member of staff injured at train station in the Midlands

Gardaí are investigating the extensive damage and a possible assault on an Irish Rail worker in Portarlington this week.

Gardai confirmed that an investigation is underway into the incident late on Monday night, January 17 at the train station in the town.

Video obtained by the Leinster Express shows a window smashed. There is also evidence of blood around the frame and on the ground in the vicinity of the damage.

Gardaí confirmed that a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on the night and brought to Portlaoise hospital for treatment.

It is understood that the individual is a foreign national but had an address in Co Galway. Gardaí believe that they damage was done after the man was asked to leave the station by staff who suspected that he wanted to sleep in the waiting area.

The damage to the building is alleged to have been carried after he was persuaded to leave the station. It is understood that he may have suffered self-inflicted wounds in the process of damaging the property.

There is a suspicion the the Irish Rail work may have been the victim of a minor assault while he was in the process of escorting the suspect from the individual from the premises.

Irish Rail confirmed to the Leinster Express that an incident had occurred.

"A man sought to gain access to Portarlington Station as it was being closed up on Monday evening last. He became violent as staff were advising him to leave, and one staff member sustained minor injuries.

"He also broke a window and caused other damage. Gardaí attended, and detained the individual," they said.