WATCH: Irish Coast Guard helicopter to fly over Offaly for great reason this weekend

The Irish Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue 116 is set to fly over Offaly this weekend as part of the Birr Fly In event.

The Fly In is being organised by Ormond Flying Club Birr, with all proceeds in aid of St Vincent De Paul.

Rescue 116 will be captained by CHC Aaron Hyland, a native of Moate in County Westmeath, who last year won An Oireachtas National Bravery Award for his part in rescuing seven fishermen from a sinking trawler in 12-metre swells off the South coast of Cork.

CHC, who operate the Helicopter Search and Rescue contract for the Irish Coast Guard, provide day and night services out of four bases (Dublin, Waterford, Shannon, Sligo) and were tasked to a total of 886 missions in 2021.

These services include day and night aeromedical support to the island communities, as well as inter-hospital transfers and helicopter emergency medical support to the HSE. The Irish Coast Guard helicopters also assist An Garda Síochána with inland search operations including collaboration with Mountain Rescue Teams in assisting people who experience difficulty on isolated terrain.

Saturday will provide a great opportunity for everyone to see the Sikorsky S92, one of the five CHC Helicopters which fly all year round 24/7 in all conditions to save lives and support the other national emergency services.

The array of Aircraft flying in this year is expected to be a record for the Birr Fly In.

For a great family day out and to support St Vincent De Paul come to the Ormond Flying Club's Fly In this Saturday, April 2.