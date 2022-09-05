WATCH: Offaly actress stars in world premiere of gripping new play

An Offaly actress will star in the world premiere of gripping new play.

Aisling Kearns plays the lead role in the world premiere of The Spin, a gripping new play by Eimear Reilly in Backstage Theatre, Longford this September.

Spiral at breakneck speed into the crisis-ridden present of Joanna Jennings played by Aisling Kearns. Twenty-seven and failing from a break-up, she must reckon with the reality of the past.

At times uncomfortably unfiltered yet entirely relatable, this new play is a meditation on the trauma of grief, its multi-generational repercussions, and the depths of love.

Produced by Corcadorca & Backstage Theatre, The Spin also stars Anna Healy, a regular at The Abbey Theatre.

Well known for her comedy sketches on social media, Aisling recently appeared in Circle of Friends in the Gaiety Theatre and The Long Christmas Dinner in the Abbey Theatre.

She appeared on stage in the role of Mairéad in Andrew Flynn’s production of The Lieutenant of Inishmore at the Gaiety Theatre.

She can be seen on screen in Mark O’Connor’s TV series Darklands, currently available to watch on the Virgin Media Player and in FAIR CITY on RTÉ. She will soon appear in the feature film Barber opposite Aiden Gillen.

Aisling graduated from the Gaiety School of Acting in 2019 and was immediately cast in the leading role of Emma in the remount of Landmark Theatre’s award-winning adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s Asking For It at the Gaiety Theatre where it played to sold out audiences across the run.

See Aisling Kearns in The Spin at Backstage Theatre. Longford on September 15 and 16 at 8pm. Tickets €15/€12 available on 043 33 47888 or www.backstage.ie