WATCH: Absolutely great craic with dancing and singing at the National Ploughing Championships

The National Ploughing Championships got underway on Tuesday and as always there was some great craic to be had.
As always the music and the dance floor were a great draw.
Here's just a little taste of some of the music and dancing.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.