WATCH: Incredible excitement as World Record absolutely smashed in Tullamore

There were incredible scenes in Tullamore on Saturday morning as a World Record was officially and literally smashed in the town.
Shihan Andy Webb, 6th Dan, shattered the World Record for smashing tiles using only his hands at the Irish Shotokan Academy in the Tanyard in Tullamore.
The World Record stood at 205 tiles in 50.8 seconds but Andy showed his hands of steel to break the record as he broke an incredible 216 tiles in just 48 seconds.
The Irish Shotokan Academy is run by local Tullamore man and 6th Dan Liam Gorman. It runs both children’s and adult classes, in a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, based on mutual trust and respect.
For more details on the Irish Shotokan Academy, click on the link to visit its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063475786013
