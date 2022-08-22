Watch: World Fireball championship gets underway at Dromineer on Lough Derg

Sailors from around the world have gathered at Lough Derg Yacht Club at Drominer on the shores of Lough Derg for the GUL International World Fireball Championship and the Irish National Championship.
The action began on Saturday and continues until August 26, with plenty of action on the water and onshore when the racing has finished.
