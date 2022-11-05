VIDEO: Here is what is meant to Nenagh Éire Óg to celebrate their 1995 championship win

Nenagh Éire Óg recently celebrated the silver jubilee of their 1995 county championship win at an event at the Abbey Court Hotel in Nenagh.
Here is what the had to say.
https://www.nenaghlive.ie/news/home/955632/pics-nenagh-1995-county-title-winning-team-have-brilliant-silver-jubilee-celebrations.html
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.