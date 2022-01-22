Gallery: Big turnout for Donegal's Operation Transformation National Walks Day

Around 250 people took part in the series of walks held across Donegal on Sunday as part of Operation Transformation National Walks Day.
The walks, which ranged from 3K to 6K, were open to people of all ages and abilities.
Karen Guthrie, Community Sports Development Officer with Donegal Sports Partnership (DSP) who led out on the local walks' series, attributed the success of the initiative to its community partners.
"Great credit goes to the centres at Maghery, Drumfries, Falcarragh, Malin Head and Ray, and to our walk leaders for making Operation Transformation National Walks Day in Donegal a safe and enjoyable event. Four of the sites are starting up weekly walking programmes as a result which is really positive," Karen said.
Because of the pandemic, no planned community walking events were held in January 2021.
"It was great to see National Walks Day returning to Donegal and we're delighted with its success. Events like this are great for creating community spirit," Karen added.
