In Pictures: Laois PPN over 55 event at Roundwood House

In the grounds of the wonderful Roundwood House, Laois PPN hosted an “Silver Springtime” event for their members in the 55+ age group on Tuesday the 26th of April.

Laois PPN Member Groups were treated to a warm and friendly welcome from Hannah Flynn who told of the rich history of Roundwood House and delicious selection of treats for afternoon tea from her husband Paddy Flynn

Roundwood is an 18th century Irish Country House set at the foot of the Slieve Bloom mountains, known for its’ pretty architecture, an impressive Library of Civilisation and “singing chef.” The Georgian Country House is a real gem of the Midlands and former winner of the Irish Hotel of the Year Award.

Built in 1731 for a prosperous Quaker family of cloth makers by the name of Sharp, it retains much of its charm and feel from its early days. Hannah’s parents Frank and Rosemary Keenan bought Roundwood in 1983. PPN Members Groups were delighted to meet Frank near the old coach house which has been transformed into the beautiful Frank’s library.

Dan Bergin, Laois PPN Resource Worker said: “This event was in recognition and as a thank you to the over 55 age group who are the driving force behind so many Community Groups around the County. This age group pass on the love and passion of their respective Community Group and pride in their locality to the next generation, which contributes to making Laois an attractive place to live, work and visit.”

“The event was part of Laois PPN’s Social Inclusion Week. Michael O'Gorman whose work as Chairperson of Down Syndrome Ireland “Laois Branch” contributed to him be named Unsung Hero 2021 at Community & Voluntary Awards was the guest speaker at the event. Laois PPN wish Michael every success with the “Field of Dreams” project, which will improve the quality of lives of people with intellectual disabilities”

Laois branch of Down Syndrome Ireland secured a 4-acre site from Laois County Council to build the centre. The project aims to build a centre of excellence, a training hub, an allotment area, with the eventual plan being to create independent living spaces for people with intellectual disabilities at the property.

Michael Gorman spoke about the ‘Field of Dreams’ Training Centre of Excellence in Abbeyleix.

“I wish to thank to thank Laois PPN for the opportunity to raise awareness of the “Field of Dreams” Training Centre. I wish to acknowledge and thank community support in Laois to help make the ‘Field of Dreams’ Training Centre of Excellence in Abbeyleix happen. The centre will equip our members with the different array of skills to find jobs in meaningful paid employment and earn a wage," he said.

The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended, with members expressing their thanks to Laois PPN for organising a great day.

Michael Scully joined the tour of the lovely Laois grounds to capture the event on camera. Scroll through his pictures above.

Laois PPN consists of 650+ Member Groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental Pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so by completing the application on the Laois PPN website www.laoisppn.ie