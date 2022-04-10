Tipperary schools turning green with donated gift

Pupils at Scoil Ruáin secondary school in Killenaule and in Grangemockler national school have accepted the very kind donation of trees provided by a south Tipperary environmental group.

The trees were planted recently in the grounds of both schools as part of a campaign to donate trees to primary and secondary schools in south Tipperary to increase environmental awareness.

The incredibly generous environmental project is being undertaken by Crannach, (meaning an abundance of trees).

Camida, the Clonmel-based company founded in 1988 by David Anchell, is paying for the trees at cost price from Clonmel Garden Centre.

Crannach is made up of like-minded environmentalists who came together to raise awareness about the Clonmel town centre trees that are in danger of being removed and campaigned to stop that from happening. Crannach is a project supported by Camida, Clonmel Garden Centre, Sepam and SuirCan.

“All associated with Grangemockler primary school were delighted to be offered the chance to plant new trees on our school grounds and greatly appreciate the combined efforts of Crannach and Camida, Clonmel to help make this project happen. We are very environmentally aware here in Grangemockler primary school - always considering our green school commitments and this tree planting initiative was something which we were thrilled to undertake. Richie and Kieran were very patient with the children, imparting impressive knowledge about all trees planted and fielding any questions the children had. It was a memorable morning’s work for all concerned and we thank Crannach and Camida for their generosity once again.” said Stephen Hahessy, Principal.

“We were very happy when we got these trees and hope that they attract lots of interesting wildlife to our school garden. My friends and I helped plant a tree each. We hope that they will get bigger and that our school garden will look great. We hope people will drive by and say ‘Wow’ when they see all the lovely trees,” said Sean, a second class pupil in Grangemockler national school.

“We were all thrilled when we got to plant a number of trees on the school grounds. This goes hand-in-hand with our school’s commitment to being as green as possible. Planting the trees was a wonderful experience and we hope that there are many more to plant in the future.” said Cora, a 5th class pupil at Grangemockler primary school.

James Williams, Principal, Scoil Ruáin in Killenaule said the school made a request for fifty trees after accepting the offer of trees from Crannach.

“We were delighted to see Richie and his team arrive with the trees and then the hard work began.Backed up by teachers and enthusiastic students planting began in fun but workmanlike fashion. These trees will take up to 40 years to mature. We have a strong green schools

history. This like most green schools initiatives have been on hold due to Covid and it is great to be back doing activities in this area again. Scoil Ruáin has a long history in practical subjects so how fitting will it be for students going forward to have on site teaching resources which will aid lessons on benefits of trees to environment, structure of trees, biodiversity of trees and all the other scientific and benefits trees bring,” said James Williams.