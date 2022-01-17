Search

17 Jan 2022

CARLOW PROPERTY WATCH: Exceptional three storey townhouse in the heart of Carlow town

17 Jan 2022

This exceptional three storey two bed town house providing 1345 sq.ft of modern living space is now available from Thomas M Byrne and Son for €180,000

This unique property is ideally located on John St. Carlow town centre, and has the added benefit of a garage (accessed from street) and garden/courtyard to the rear.

Ground floor: Garage and stair access to first floor living accommodation comprising: Living Room, Kitchen/Dinette & Shower Room,

Second Floor: 2 Bedrooms & Bathroom.

Viewing highly recommended by appointment only.

Rooms

Reception Hall - 5.31m x 1.64m with tiling to floor, door to garage, under stairs storage, utility (with tiled floor, plumbed for washing machine, stairs to first floor living accommodation.

Landing - with tiled floor, cloak room Sitting Room - 5.15m x 3.98m with carpet fitted, attractive marble fireplace

Kitchen/Dinette - 4.77m x 4.36m Modern fitted kitchen with floor and eye level units, tiling to floor and around work counter, electric hob & oven, tiling around work counter, recessed ceiling lighting, wall press (housing gas boiler)

Shower Room - 2.46m x 1.68m with w.c, whb and shower, tiling to floor and part wall tiling Landing (2) - with carpet fitted, Airing cupboard

Bedroom 1 - 4.75m x 4.04m with carpet fitted, 2 x velux windows, walk-in wardrobe

Bedroom 2 - 5.13m x 4.02m with carpet fitted, walk-in wardrobe, door to family bathroom

Bathroom - 3.76m x 1.55m with w.c., whb, jacuzzi bath, separate shower unit, tiling to floor and part wall tiling, door from landing and master bedroom

External Details - Garage (Electric Door access from street and inner access from reception hall) - Walled in garden with patio to rear

To arrange a viewing call Thomas M Byrne on 059 913 2500.

