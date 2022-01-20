Search

20 Jan 2022

Publishing of National Policy Framework for Children and Young People’ report welcomed in Carlow

Publishing of National Policy Framework for Children and Young People’ report welcomed in Carlow

This is the the sixth and final annual report for the ‘Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures (BOBF) National Policy Framework for Children and Young People

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Jan 2022

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the publishing of the sixth and final Annual Report for the ‘Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures (BOBF) National Policy Framework for Children and Young People’.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented:

“I welcome the publishing of this report. It shows that strong progress has been made in this area and it also highlights the important next steps needed.

“There is no doubt that we need to further strengthen and sustain these efforts to date. We need to build on achievements and address some of the ongoing problems that severely impact the lives of children and young people in this country.”

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following burglary in Carlow

When launched in April 2014, Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures was the first overarching national policy framework for children and young people aged from birth to 24 years. It represented a fundamental change in the way we view children and young people and set out a mandate and agenda for transforming how we work as a collective to meet their needs and aspirations.

Alongside the Annual Report, the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has also published updates to the Better Outcomes, Brighter Futures Indicator Set. The indicator set tracks progress for children and young people aged 0-24 across the five national outcomes outlined in Better Outcomes, Brighter Future, and help to identify emerging trends.

People in Carlow donated over 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines to world’s poorest countries at Christmas

The indicator set provides a broad picture of: how children and young people in Ireland are faring, in terms of how active and healthy they are; the extent to which they are achieving their full potential in learning and development; how safe and protected they are from harm; how economically secure they are; and how connected, respected and engaged they are in society.

Some highlights of the indicators include:

  • The percentage of 3 year olds in pre-primary school education has increased from 46% in 2013 to 98% in 2018.
  • The percentage of children living in jobless households decreased from 16% in 2014 to 11% in 2020.
  • The rate of binge drinking reported by young people aged 15-24 years has decreased, from 58% in 2015 to 31% in 2021.
  • The percentage of open cases awaiting the allocation of a social worker has decreased, from 31% in 2014 to 20% in 2020.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media