Search

20 Jan 2022

Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign to hold open meeting

Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign to hold open meeting

The meeting will take place next Thursday 27 at 6.30pm in New Oak Community Centre

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Jan 2022

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign will hold an open members meeting next Thursday 27 at 6.30pm in New Oak Community Centre.

The meeting will focus on continuing the campaign to open a refuge in Carlow and fighting for improvement in other areas. Any one interested in getting involved is welcome to attend.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace to chair panel on ending gender violence

Spokeswoman Ger O’Neill said “There was been renewed focus on gender-based violence but we must make sure that after the headlines pass there is some genuine change in this area.

“We welcome the commitment from Government for funding for a refuge in Carlow but we will not stop until the doors actually open. Anyone who is interested in campaigning in this area is welcome to participate. We ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media