Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign to hold open meeting

The meeting will take place next Thursday 27 at 6.30pm in New Oak Community Centre
Carlow Women’s Refuge Campaign will hold an open members meeting next Thursday 27 at 6.30pm in New Oak Community Centre.
The meeting will focus on continuing the campaign to open a refuge in Carlow and fighting for improvement in other areas. Any one interested in getting involved is welcome to attend.
Spokeswoman Ger O’Neill said “There was been renewed focus on gender-based violence but we must make sure that after the headlines pass there is some genuine change in this area.
“We welcome the commitment from Government for funding for a refuge in Carlow but we will not stop until the doors actually open. Anyone who is interested in campaigning in this area is welcome to participate. We ask everyone to wear a mask and social distance.”
