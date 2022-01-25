Two men to appear in court today in relation to Carlow fire incident

The men will appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning at 10.30am
Two men who were arrested in connection with a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred on the evening of Sunday, January 23, 2022, in County Carlow, will appear before Kilkenny District Court at 10.30am this morning (January 25).
At approximately 8:50pm (Sunday 23), Gardaí received reports of a car on fire outside a residence in the Ballinabrannagh area of Carlow. The fire was extinguished by local Fire Services. No injuries were reported.
Early investigations identified an offending vehicle and at approximately 9:35pm (Sunday 23), Gardaí observed this vehicle on the Naas Road (N7) travelling towards Dublin. The car was stopped by Gardaí without incident and two men were subsequently arrested.
The offending vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Castleknock area in December 2021, was seized for technical examination.
