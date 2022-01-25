Carlow TD welcomes establishment of Special Joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the establishment of a Special Joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor commented, “I am delighted to see the establishment of this committee. It is something I am closely involved in as spokesperson on children and having had such intensive engagement with surrogacy advocacy groups in Carlow and Kilkenny.

"Fianna Fáil in government is committed to legislating for surrogacy in Ireland and the Department of Health is already advancing legislation on domestic surrogacy. This is an important step in recognising and supporting the variety of different family units we have here.”

Currently, there is no regulation of surrogacy, either altruistic or commercial, in Ireland. The Health (Assisted Human Reproduction) Bill, which is under the remit of the Minister for Health, will make provision for assisted human reproduction and associated areas of research, and will set out specific provisions under which surrogacy will be permitted in Ireland. Most surrogacies undertaken by Irish people are commercial arrangements undertaken outside the State.

The Special Joint Oireachtas Committee is expected to report with recommendations within 3 months of its establishment, with the possibility of an extension. Following consideration of those recommendations by the three Ministers, any necessary legislative proposals will be submitted to Government.

Following Cabinet agreement on Wednesday (January 19), the Minister for Justice has written to the Ceann Comhairle regarding the establishment of the Special Joint Oireachtas Committee on International Surrogacy at the earliest opportunity.

The report “A Review of Children’s Rights and Best Interests in the Context of Donor-Assisted Human Reproduction and Surrogacy in Irish Law” was received from the Special Rapporteur on Child Protection in late December 2020.