Search

03 Apr 2022

'A random act of kindness' - Popular Carlow café serves up coffee and kindness to Ukrainian refugees

'A random act of kindness' - Popular Carlow café serves up coffee and kindness to Ukrainian refugees

Owner Brian O'Gorman with the generous suspended coffee board

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Neighbourhood Espresso café in Carlow have been extending their friendly hand to our European neighbours from Ukraine through a thoughtful and kind initiative, the suspended coffee system.

Customers can pay for a coffee at the café on Barrack St, write an uplifting word or two onto a colourful post-it and stick it on to the board, which can then be taken by someone in need that day.

Neighbourhood owner Brian O'Gorman says:

"Here at the café we're trying to create a space that is welcoming, warm and comfortable to everyone, regardless of who you are or where you're from. It's a random act of kindness but it's also a huge act of humanity."

As one of the most popular café's in Carlow, Neighbourhood has made a name for itself with it's expertly crafted single origin coffees, delicious sweet treats and hearty breakfast and lunches, and of course the incredible team behind the scenes.

But the suspended coffee initiative has set this cozy café up as a unique and generous, one of a kind establishment in Carlow, giving back to those who need it most in the community and embodying everything it means to be a good neighbour. 

"I think it's such an amazing idea for our customers to give to people they don't even know, it's a fantastic gesture and it comes from the customers as much as us. The café will also be contributing €200 euro towards the coffees.

"We just want to highlight the board and let people know it's there. It's for people from all walks of life, people with addiction issues, homelessness issues and for someone who is just having a bad day.

"And for this point in time, for the refugees from Ukraine that have arrived in Carlow, we want to make them feel welcome and know they can come in here to enjoy a coffee on us and our customers."

Caution urged across Carlow due to Orange Fire Warning

Carlow heritage sites awarded funding under Historic Structures Fund 2022

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media