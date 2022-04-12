“Every voice counts”: Local forums ongoing for mental health services in Carlow

HSE/South East Community Healthcare are continuing to work with people who use mental health services and with their family members, carers and supporters, are facilitating online forums in Carlow on Tuesday May 10 from 2 to 3.30pm.

The local forums, the meetings of which currently take place by Zoom, are a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences, raise issues and be consulted and involved in mental health services developments in their area.

HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement Paul Fallon is encouraging people to participate:

“The HSE wants to hear from people as to how we can further develop mechanisms for engagement of service users, their family members and carers – and to allow for their involvement in the planning, design, implementation and evaluation of mental health services.”

“The mental health forums are established to bring together the experiences of people who access/have accessed the mental health services, family members and supporters and also people who work in the mental health services. Together we can discuss challenges and successes, and input to continued service developments. Meetings are monthly and only last for 60-90 minutes.”

Details on how to register for and access the meetings are available by contacting Bridget Walsh at the Area Lead for Mental Health Engagement office by phone on (056) 772 0591, by text at (086) 781 2951 or e-mail: Bridget.Walsh6@hse.ie