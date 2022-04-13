Search

13 Apr 2022

Refuge campaigners in Carlow call for timelines on refuge provision

Latest figures show that once again reports of domestic violence have increased

The Women’s Refuge campaign has written to all Government TDs to call on them to publish the timelines needed for the provision of a local refuge.

In a statement they said women and children have waited long enough and deliverable targets were needed.

Spokeswoman Ger O’Neill added:

“The latest figures show that once again reports of domestic violence have increased.

“There has been a crisis in this sector for a long time and although we welcome the Review of Accommodation for victims that was published last month, we need deliverable targets and a clear line of responsibility to ensure provision.”

Ms. O’Neill added:

“We have also called for additional measures like banning the use of character references in courts for perpetrators. This is an outdated practice.

"We also need the separation of Church & State to ensure there is consent-focused sex education in schools. Other measures like inter-sectional support for those with mental illness or substance abuse, and easier access to housing supports in different
local authorities to help escape violent partners also need to be introduced.”

Ms. O’Neill concluded:

“We have called on the government TDs for Carlow and Kilkenny to make more than statements and instead to make these things a reality.”

