M9 closures near Carlow to commence today

A series of closures on the M9 is to commence today.
Carlow County Council, having given the required notice in accordance with Section 75 of the Roads Act 1993, intend to close a section of the M9 to facilitate removal of redundant lighting columns along the motorway.
The works are set to continue on various dates until mid-June.
Diversion routes will be signposted.
