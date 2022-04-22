Search

23 Apr 2022

'Have the courage to come forward' - Firefighter in Northern Ireland injured by missile

22 Apr 2022 11:33 PM

Police in Northern Ireland have condemned an attack which saw a firefighter injured by a missile hurled while he responded to a call in Co Antrim.

Officers said firefighters were attending a call in the Valley Park area of Newtownabbey last night (Thursday April 21) when they came under attack by a large group of youths throwing stones.

It was reported to police at around 9.40pm that a firefighter received a shoulder injury when he was struck by an object.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector Emma Spence said an investigation is under way and she appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We would strongly condemn this type of anti-social behaviour and nobody comes to work expecting to be assaulted,” she said. 

“This firefighter had been carrying out his duty and serving our local community in order to protect property, prevent danger to the public and reduce any further risk of injury.

“If you have information in relation to who was responsible for this incident, please have the courage to come forward and provide information.”

“Our inquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have footage of this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2017 of April 21.”

