Search

27 Apr 2022

'We need to house everyone' - says local Carlow Cllr

'We need to house everyone' - says local Carlow Cllr

The housing crisis is getting out of hand says local People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

27 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The housing crisis is getting out of hand says local People Before Profit Cllr Adrienne Wallace.

This follows an announcement by housing minister Darragh O'Brien on Tuesday that local authorities have identified in excess of 500 vacant buildings in their local authority areas and, to date, 89 of these vacant buildings have been deemed capable of almost immediate occupation by up to 5,355 Ukrainian refugees.

Cllr Wallace said:

“Dara O Brien is invoking emergency powers to open vacant homes for Ukrainian refugees.

“That step should have been taken years ago. There are 112,000 vacant homes in Ireland with over a thousand of those in Carlow. Yet there are still thousands languishing on the housing list. 

“There are more people stuck in direct provision and there are hundreds trying to flee domestic abuse. Why not open the vacant properties for everyone – for Ukrainians, Syrian, Irish. For anybody who is homeless or cannot afford the absurd rents.”

Cllr Wallace added “I have been calling on Carlow Council and the Government TDs here to open the vacant homes for a long time and I have been told that red tape and a lack of resources are barriers. That is why I have a motion in the May County council meeting to allocate a full-time member of staff as a Vacant Housing Officer.”

Cllr Wallace concluded:

“Emergency measures need to be introduced to bring all vacant, empty, derelict, over the shop, and under-construction properties, both publicly and privately owned, into use for all those without accommodation, both those from Ukraine and Irish residents affected by the homelessness and housing crisis. 

An urgent audit/investigation of all such property needs to be undertaken in each local authority area, we must create a “win-win” situation for everybody.”

Group alleges that hundreds of men claiming to be gardaí have been abusing sex workers

Nationwide initiative based in Carlow to raise funds for the Ukraine humanitarian crises

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media