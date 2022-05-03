Search

03 May 2022

Free digital skills classes for older people in Carlow

Free digital skills classes for older people in Carlow

A first of its kind, five-year programme, Hi Digital was developed to bridge the worsening digital divide in Ireland and support older people with little or no digital skills to get online

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

03 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Free in-person digital skills classes for older people have rolled out across the country as part of the Hi Digital partnership initiative between Vodafone Ireland Foundation, Active Retirement Ireland and ALONE.

In County Carlow, the first class will be held at Carlow Community Enterprise Centre, Enterprise House, O’Brien Road, Carlow, on Thursday June 2 at 11am.

A first of its kind, five-year programme, Hi Digital was developed to bridge the worsening digital divide in Ireland and support older people with little or no digital skills to get online.

Active Retirement Ireland’s in-person classes are now available to book and are open to any person aged 65+ who would like to develop their digital literacy and confidence with guidance and support alongside other older people in their community.

Classes are run by trained ARI digital ambassadors who offer face to face training and guidance so older people can develop their skills in a relaxed and supportive environment.

The Hi Digital training course consists of bite-sized lessons organised around key digital themes including internet basics and how to use online devices, as well as digital apps and features such as social media or video calling that can enhance daily life and combat isolation.

Topics covered include:

  • Sending emails
  • Keeping in touch with friends and family through social media or video calling
  • Online banking and government services online
  • Looking up information for hobbies or travel
  • Reading, watching and listening to news online
  • Online shopping
  • Using the internet on your phone
  • Using your phone to take and share pictures or videos
  • Online safety and more.
     

Maureen Kavanagh, CEO of Active Retirement Ireland, said: 

“We’re so pleased to announce the national rollout of the Hi Digital face-to-face digital skills classes. Through this next stage of the Hi Digital programme, our digital ambassador-led, in-person classes will further support older people’s participation online.

“This will help ensure they have the appropriate access and skills to engage with digital services, along with expanding the possibilities on offer to them from the digital shift.

“The Hi Digital programme is about giving older people in Ireland more choices and empowering them to learn the skills they need if they do want to get online. Classes are free and I encourage any older person who would like to improve their digital skills to get in touch and sign up.”

The Hi Digital programme is delivered across the strands: online learning using Vodafone Ireland Foundation’s Hi Digital online platform, face to face classroom learning run by Active Retirement Ireland, and the upskilling by ALONE of organisations who work to support older people so that they can provide Hi Digital training and guidance to their service users directly.

Anyone wishing to attend a class can book their place by contacting Active Retirement Ireland on 1800 20 30 30, or by emailing hidigital@activeirl.ie

Census participants in Carlow asked to post back forms

Get Ireland Growing is looking for communities across Carlow to sign up

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media