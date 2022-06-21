Search

22 Jun 2022

Carlow has joint lowest number of house sales in Ireland, reveals new CSO data

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

21 Jun 2022 2:33 PM

Ages and incomes of home buyers across Ireland has been revealed in new data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

The 'Characteristics of Residential Property Purchasers - Prices, Ages and Incomes at Local Electoral Areas (LEA)' was published today (Monday June 20), revealing the median age of buyers in 2019 as 38.  

Data reveals the median age of solo buyers was found to be 42 while joint purchasers were 38. 

The lowest median age of home buyers in 2019 was 34 (in Tallaght South, South Dublin and Leixlip, Kildare), with the highest noted as age 52 (in Bantry-West Cork, Cork County). 

CSO Statistician, Seán O’Connor, said, "Today’s Frontier publication provides further information on the characteristics of individuals purchasing residential property in Ireland in 2019, across the themes of prices, ages, income and counts of dwellings purchased.

"From examining the data presented today it is clear to see the regional variation of the housing market across the State." 

For sole transactions, Ongar in Fingal was the LEA with the lowest median age at 35, while Kenmare in Kerry was the highest at 54. 

Tallaght South, South Dublin, was the LEA with the lowest median age for joint transactions at 33, while the highest was in Bantry-West Cork in Cork County at 53. 

The median income for solo buyers across all LEAs was €42,600, while the median income for joint buyers was almost double at €81,500. 

Median income for joint purchasers varied at an LEA level from a low of €48,800 in Buncrana in Donegal to a high of €162,600 in Pembroke, Dublin City. 

Four local authority areas of Dublin dominated in terms of LEAs with the highest median joint purchaser income. 

According to Mr O'Connor, of the 45,280 dwellings purchased in 2019, the LEA with the highest number of total transactions was Howth-Malahide in Fingal at 770. 

Of these, 530 were classed as joint transactions and the remaining 240 as sole transactions. 

In contrast, LEAs like Muinebeag, Carlow, Belmullet, Mayo, and Ballybay-Clones, Monaghan, jointly had the lowest number of transactions at 70. 

In Belmullet and Ballybay-Clones, 40 of the purchases were sole transactions while the remainder were joint. 

Of the 70 transactions in Muinebeag, 20 were sole transactions while the remaining 50 were classed as joint. 

The median price of sole transactions was found to be €205,000 with joint transactions costing a median price of €290,000. 

Across all transaction types in 2019, Stillorgan, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, had the highest median dwelling price with a value of €665,000, while Boyle in Roscommon and Carrick-On-Shannon in Leitrim both had the lowest median price for a sole transaction at €85,000. 

Manorhamilton in Leitrim had the lowest median price for a joint transaction at €104,000. 

