22 Jun 2022

Attention Carlow players! EuroMillions prize worth €22,833 from April yet to be claimed

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

22 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in the Tullow area to urgently check their tickets as a Match 5 prize worth €22,833 from the Friday April 15 draw remains unclaimed.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased on Wednesday April 13 at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow.

Ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize which means that the Carlow winner has just over three weeks left to claim their Match 5 prize. The claim deadline for this prize is close of business on Thursday July 14.

The winning numbers from the Friday April 15 draw were: 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 and the lucky stars were 05 and 06.

A National Lottery spokesperson has called on all EuroMillions players in Carlow to carefully check their old tickets from April to ensure that they do not miss out on claiming this outstanding prize.

“A EuroMillions player who purchased their ticket for the 15th April draw at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street in Tullow, Co. Carlow has just over three weeks left to claim their Match 5 prize of €22,833.

“The last date to claim this prize is Thursday July 14 so we are encouraging all of our players who purchased their ticket at the Bridge Street store to check their old tickets very carefully.

“Someone who purchased their ticket on Wednesday April 13 ahead of the Friday night draw has a ticket worth €22,833.”

“If you are the Match 5 winner, please be sure to sign the back of your winning ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language.

In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 34 years ago. In 2021 alone, €289 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.

