14 Jul 2022

Counties with the worst building energy ratings (BER) revealed by CSO

Of these 1,016,970 BERs, Leitrim, Roscommon, Offaly and Tipperary were noted as having the worst ratings

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Jul 2022 8:33 PM

 

 

Irish counties with the worst building energy ratings (BER) nationwide have been revealed by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). 

According to the CSO's latest Domestic Building Energy Ratings report, published yesterday (Wednesday July 13), over one million BERs were recorded between 2009 and 2022, with the majority of these issued in Dublin. 

Of these 1,016,970 BERs, Leitrim, Roscommon, Offaly and Tipperary were noted as having the worst ratings. 

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) states BERs are "good indicators of how much you will spend and how much carbon you will produce to heat the home to a comfortable level". 

A-rated homes are the most energy efficient and tend to have the lowest energy bills, while G-rated homes require more energy and have the highest energy bills. 

According to the new release, 19% of buildings in Leitrim have a rating of F or G, followed by Roscommon at 18%, and Offaly and Tipperary at 17%. 

Dublin County was recorded as having the lowest number of F or G ratings at 6%, with Kildare and Meath at 7% and Galway City at 8%. 

Meanwhile, the lowest number of A ratings was found in Leitrim at 2%, followed closely by Longford, Cork City, Tipperary, Roscommon and Cavan. 

Dublin dominated as the area with the highest ratings (30%), as well as 20% of Kildare buildings, 19% in Meath and 15% in Wicklow. 

Most buildings nationwide had BER ratings between C1 and D2. 

Mayo and Offaly had the lowest number of B ratings (B1, B2, B3) at just 8%, while Cork County had the highest number at 18%. 

According to the report, no domestic buildings built in the last 22 years were recorded as having a G rating. 

However, 14% of buildings constructed between 1967 to 1999 have the lowest possible BER. 

Almost all houses built between 2020 and 2022 had a BER of A. 

