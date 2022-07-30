Carlow council greenlights planning for 30m telecommunications structure

Carlow County Council has greenlight planning for a 30m telecommunications structure at Cloghristick in Milford.
Permission was granted this week (July 26) subject to fourteen conditions.
The development will consist of the multi-user lattice support structure with antenna and dishes enclosed within a 2.4 metre high palisade fence, as well as associated ground equipment cabinets and site works including a new access track and replacement of existing gated access.
The installation will form part of eir mobile telecommunications network.
A Natura Impact Statement (N.I.S.) will accompany the planning application.
