Carlow National Women's Enterprise Day event launched

Research has shown that Irish women’s belief in their ability to run a successful business is continuing to grow as this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) was launched in Carlow.

The initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, now in its 16th year, will take place on October 13 with the aim of encouraging female entrepreneurship and supporting women in business across the country.

The research, part of the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) for 2021, showed that 49% of women surveyed believed they had the necessary skills and knowledge to start a business. This was up from 39% in 2018.

The report also highlighted that Ireland has the third highest rate for early-stage women entrepreneurs across European countries, with over 1,400 women starting a new business in Ireland every month.

Early-stage women entrepreneurs in Ireland are mainly focused on the customer services sector with 64% of those surveyed working in that area. The report showed a significant growth in export customers for these businesses, with 26% of customers of these early-stage startups based abroad, up from 15% in 2019 highlighting how they have diversified their markets during Covid.

The theme of this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day is “Our Future, Our Way” which will be reflected in the 16 physical events taking place across the country, supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities.

The Carlow event, run by Local Enterprise Office Carlow hosts the Powerhouse – Communication with Confidence Event to mark National Women’s Enterprise Day.

The event will include our Leading Light Elizabeth Morrissey Managing Director of Morrissey's Pharmacy and Owner of ELM Beauty with comedian Gearóid Farrelly and Media personality Eimear Ní Bhraonáin as MC.

There will be events nationwide featuring a mix of well-known Irish entrepreneurs and businesspeople such as Suzanne Jackson, founder of the SoSu Cosmetics brand, successful jockey Nina Carberry, International referee Michelle O’Neill, award winning jewellery designer Chupi Sweetman, Interior design specialist and Home of the Year judge Suzie McAdam and broadcaster and entrepreneur Aine Kerr.

Speaking about the event, Cllr. Brian O’Donoghue, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council says:

"National Women’s Enterprise Day theme Our Future, Our Way is aimed to celebrate and inspire female entrepreneurs nationwide.

"This event will encourage female entrepreneurs to look to the future and puts a spotlight on female entrepreneurship and highlights the supports and opportunities available to businesswomen in the country.

"It’s a great opportunity for women in business or those thinking of starting a business, to learn new skills, gain knowledge and grow their network, so why not come along and celebrate with Carlow Local Enterprise Office.

Melissa Doyle, Business Advisor, Local Enterprise Office Carlow, said:

"The National Women’s Enterprise Day has become a great opportunity for female entrepreneurs to come together to celebrate their achievements and success and to inspire other businesswomen to take that step to startup.

"This event, now in its 16th year, is to encourage and inspire female entrepreneurs across the country. This event will help businesswomen grow their network, learn from others and build their confidence."

Carol Gibbons, Divisional Manager, Regions and Local Enterprise with Enterprise Ireland said:

"Enterprise Ireland is delighted to support National Women’s Enterprise Day, particularly as we are seeing in person events return this year. As evidence by the recent GEM report confidence about entrepreneurship among women is growing with nearly half of all women surveyed saying they had the skills and knowledge to start a business.

"Events like National Women’s Enterprise Day are important in supporting this positive improvement, providing women entrepreneurs and those considering starting a business with insights from leading business women and introducing them to a network of entrepreneurs who are blazing a trail in the Irish market and overseas."

National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022 takes place in 16 venues across the country on Thursday October 13.

The events will cover a range of topics and are open to all aspiring female entrepreneurs, existing female business owners and anyone who wants to learn more about entrepreneurship and the topics being discussed on the day.

For more information on the events in each area and how to register go to Carlow National Womens Enterprise Day 2022 Our Future, Our Way - Local Enterprise Office - Carlow