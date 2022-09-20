Search

20 Sept 2022

WEATHER WATCH: Staying mainly dry today but have the wellies at the ready for the rest of the week

WEATHER WATCH: Staying mainly dry today but have the wellies at the ready for the rest of the week

WEATHER WATCH: Staying mainly dry today but have the wellies at the ready for the rest of the week

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

20 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

Dry and cloudy with some sunny periods expected today but becoming more changeable with a spell of rain for a time on Wednesday and Thursday.

Today

Dry in many areas today with a good deal of cloud and some sunny periods, best of sunshine in the east and south. Patchy light rain or drizzle will affect the west and northwest at times, mainly near the coast. There may be an isolated light shower elsewhere.

Rather humid with highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light southerly breezes, moderate in western areas.

Mostly dry overnight with some clear spells and a few spots of drizzle. Cloud will increase in Atlantic coastal counties later with the chance of patchy rain there towards dawn. Mild with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees in largely light southerly winds, moderate near western coasts.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and humid tomorrow, Wednesday, with occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Rain will be most persistent in Atlantic coastal counties with long dry periods elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 or 20 degrees. Breezy with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Becoming rather breezy on Wednesday night with rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties. It will be dry elsewhere for most of the night but towards dawn on Thursday, rain will begin to edge in from the west. Mild and humid with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh to strong south or southwest winds.

Thursday

Rain will extend to most of the country on Thursday morning, turning heavy in places.

Drier and brighter weather will develop in the west and northwest by afternoon, but it will remain cloudy and wet elsewhere with further outbreaks of rain. The rain will become confined to the southeast by evening time with drier conditions elsewhere.

Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with fresh southwest winds, veering northwest and easing. Any lingering rain in the southeast will clear on Thursday night and it will be dry across most of the country with clear spells and some fog patches. Lowest temperatures generally of 7 to 12 degrees with moderate northerly winds.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media