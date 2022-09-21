New suite of initiatives to support Remote Working in Carlow announced

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has launched a series of new initiatives designed to support and promote Remote Working in Carlow and across the country.

Minister Humphreys launched Phase Two of the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme – which will see remote workers receive three free vouchers at hubs across the country.

During Phase One of the Scheme, over 3,300 vouchers were used– providing remote workers the opportunity to avail of the benefits of using a digital hub.

Phase Two will run from September 21 - December 31, 2022 and is aimed at any person registered via ConnectedHubs.ie.

Minister Humphreys launched the new phase of the scheme during a live panel discussion on remote working at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, County Laois.

Announcing Phase 2 of the Connected Hubs Voucher Scheme, Minister Humphreys said:

“It was fantastic to hear the really excellent feedback from hub managers and users about Phase 1 of the Voucher Scheme.

“This is all about giving people the opportunity to achieve a much better work-life balance through the benefits of their local digital hub.

“Under Phase 2, any user of ‘Connected Hubs’ can receive three free vouchers at any stage until the end the year.

“Hubs have the potential to make a significant impact on rural communities and our regional towns. Given where I am today, at the National Ploughing Championships, I am delighted to announce that Phase two of the Voucher Scheme is now open.”

Phase two of the scheme will run from September 21 to December 31.

Marketing supports will be in place ensure that potential hub users are aware of the many hubs available for them to use across the country.

Minister Humphreys continued:

“This scheme will run to the end of December so I hope that some of our returning diaspora may consider extending their trips home for Christmas and look at working remotely in a local hub with a strong, reliable broadband connection.

“The scheme is open to any member of the public with an account on ConnectedHubs.ie. If you haven’t already tried a hub, now is the time to do so. I would encourage anyone interested to visit ConnectedHubs.ie and register for an account today.”

Town and Village Renewal Scheme

The Minister also announced that €1.1 million has been provided to local authorities through the Town and Village Renewal Scheme this year to support innovative marketing campaigns to attract remote workers to locations across rural Ireland.

Announcing the funding Minster Humphreys said:

“Funding of up to €50,000 per local authority was available under this measure and I am delighted to see the uptake amongst local authorities, further demonstrating their commitment to growing remote working.

“I very much look forward to seeing the imaginative campaigns each local authority comes up with and maybe a bit of healthy competition between counties as well!.”

National Hub Summit

Minister Humphreys also announced that the National Hub Summit will take place on November 24, bringing together hub managers, representative bodies, state agencies and government departments to map out the future of the National Hub Network.

The one day summit will take place in County Roscommon, bringing together delegates to participate in workshops, breakout sessions and panel discussions.

Making the announcement Minister Humphreys said:

“This event will bring together all of the key stakeholders involved in co-working, enterprise, research and development and community hubs around the country to discuss the potential of the National Hub Network to fundamentally change the way many of us work, live and do business.”